Regina’s new pump track for cyclists a first for the Queen City

Regina’s south end neighbourhood welcomes the city’s first pump track, which is attracting a lot of attention for cyclists.

A pump track is a sequence of rollers and berms for cyclists, designed to maximize their momentum so one can ride it with minimal pedaling.

The Lakeview Community Association (LCA) officially opened their track on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 where people have been non-stop utilizing the exciting recreational feature.

“It has been crazy. The response we had from the community and the whole city in general,” said Mark Kress, the LCA Chair of Special Projects.

“People from all directions coming with their bikes and a lot of families coming because both the kids and the parents can enjoy this pump track.”

The pump track was first introduced to the LCA a few years back. The idea was passed by Regina City Council earlier this year. Construction on the pump track began end of August and took several weeks to complete. But when it was completed, folks of Regina couldn’t wait to gather with friends and family to try it out. Kress said it’s a great way

“What a cool way to cater to all ages,” said Kress. “You can be young as a three-year-old to older 50 year-olds on skateboards and bicycles. Everyone can use it.”

LCA received donations and fundraised to reach $150,000 to make the asphalt pump track a reality in the Lakeview community.

“We’re such a tight-knit community. Everyone kind of knows everybody,” he said. “I find that this [pump track] brings us all together in another different way…it’s a nice asset to have. And I think it’s only going to bring our community closer and getting people outdoors.”

LCA partnered with Ontario’s Transitions Bike Parks Inc. which is a company based out of Ontario that specializes in pump tracks. The pump track can be used all year round.

