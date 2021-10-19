Over $22 million in illegal cannabis seized during Niagara Region operation

Send this page to someone via email

Over $22 million worth of product at an unauthorized marijuana grow-op was seized by a joint task force in Niagara Region on Thursday, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Tuesday, investigators released details of an operation that stopped 181 kilograms of illegal processed cannabis from hitting the market and dismantled 21,000 illegal plants at a pair of greenhouses.

OPP say raids happened at four locations on Oct.14 at two grow-ops and two residences in Vineland and St. Catharines.

Six people from Ontario were arrested amid the police action with all facing the same charges: possession with the purpose of trafficking and harvesting cannabis in a place that was not their residence.

The accused hail from Toronto and St. Catharines with their ages ranging from 34 to 67 years old.

All will appear in a St. Catharines court on Dec. 23.

The investigation is ongoing, according to OPP.