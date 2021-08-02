Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton August 2 2021 8:17pm 01:49 Dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC A woman in Edmonton had to rush a dog to an emergency vet after he consumed THC, the compound found in cannabis. Lisa MacGregor reports. Edmonton dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080476/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080476/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?