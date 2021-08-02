Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
August 2 2021 8:17pm
01:49

Dog rushed to emergency vet after consuming THC

A woman in Edmonton had to rush a dog to an emergency vet after he consumed THC, the compound found in cannabis. Lisa MacGregor reports.

