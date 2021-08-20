Over $700K in illegal edible cannabis-based candies seized from Hamilton factory

Send this page to someone via email

Over $700,000 worth of THC edible candies were a part of a major cannabis seizure in Hamilton’s east end on Tuesday, according to police.

The city’s vice and drug unit has shut down a non-government regulated manufacturing facility at an undisclosed location and arrested two people on-site.

The pair have since been released pending a future court date.

A warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the operation.

Read more: Man charged with 2nd degree murder in death of Hamilton woman who went missing in 2018

Investigators say they have concerns over the products made at the small plant, which were not manufactured under government regulations.

“Police are concerned that the edible candies resemble those that exist in the market,” Hamilton police said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“As such, there is a chance they may get into the hands of young children and be mistaken for regular candy.”

View image in full screen Over 30,000 packages of illicit THC edible candies valued at over $700,000 were seized by police during a raid at a factory in Hamilton’s east-end on Aug. 17, 2021. Hamilton Police Service

About $70,000 of some loose THC/CBD edible candies were also collected in addition to some 30,000 packaged products.

Over $100,000 of hash oil and shatter products were confiscated, along with close to $175,000 of raw cannabis.

Advertisement