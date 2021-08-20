Menu

Crime

Over $700K in illegal edible cannabis-based candies seized from Hamilton factory

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 1:41 pm
Hamilton police say they are concerned over edible cannabis candies that were illegally manufactured at an east-end plant and may have been distributed in the community illegally.
Hamilton police say they are concerned over edible cannabis candies that were illegally manufactured at an east-end plant and may have been distributed in the community illegally. Hamilton police

Over $700,000 worth of THC edible candies were a part of a major cannabis seizure in Hamilton’s east end on Tuesday, according to police.

The city’s vice and drug unit has shut down a non-government regulated manufacturing facility at an undisclosed location and arrested two people on-site.

The pair have since been released pending a future court date.

A warrant has been issued for a third person in connection with the operation.

Investigators say they have concerns over the products made at the small plant, which were not manufactured under government regulations.

“Police are concerned that the edible candies resemble those that exist in the market,” Hamilton police said in a release.

“As such, there is a chance they may get into the hands of young children and be mistaken for regular candy.”

Over 30,000 packages of illicit THC edible candies valued at over $700,000 were seized by police during a raid at a factory in Hamilton's east-end on Aug. 17, 2021
Over 30,000 packages of illicit THC edible candies valued at over $700,000 were seized by police during a raid at a factory in Hamilton’s east-end on Aug. 17, 2021. Hamilton Police Service

 

About $70,000 of some loose THC/CBD edible candies were also collected in addition to some 30,000 packaged products.

Over $100,000 of hash oil and shatter products were confiscated, along with close to $175,000 of raw cannabis.

