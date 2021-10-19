One dead after rollover near Saskatchewan-Manitoba border

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man is dead following a side-by-side crash last Saturday in rural Saskatchewan.

RCMP from the Kamsack, Sask., detachment said the crash was reported west of Runnymede, Sask., just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Police said a man was driving the vehicle with a passenger when it rolled over.

The passenger, who was from Kamsack, was declared dead at the scene of the rollover. Police say the family has been notified.

RCMP say the driver was taken to hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

