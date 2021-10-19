Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

One dead after rollover near Saskatchewan-Manitoba border

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted October 19, 2021 12:38 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. File / Global News

A 21-year-old man is dead following a side-by-side crash last Saturday in rural Saskatchewan.

RCMP from the Kamsack, Sask., detachment said the crash was reported west of Runnymede, Sask., just after 7 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Police said a man was driving the vehicle with a passenger when it rolled over.

Read more: Missing boater’s body found in northern Saskatchewan lake, 2 still missing

The passenger, who was from Kamsack, was declared dead at the scene of the rollover. Police say the family has been notified.

RCMP say the driver was taken to hospital to receive treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagSaskatchewan News tagCollision tagFatal Collision tagSaskatchewan RCMP tagRollover tagKamsack tagKamsack RCMP tagRunnymede tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers