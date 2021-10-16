Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across Kingston, Ont.

By Megan King Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 5:36 pm
Click to play video: 'Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across Kingston, Ont.' Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across Kingston, Ont.
Heavy rainstorms overnight and early Saturday morning have resulted in major flooding across parts of the city. Damage to cars and homes have been expressed online.

Just before noon on Saturday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Kingston region, warning of heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The statement warned of the possibility of an additional 10 to 20 mm of rain.

Read more: Kingston police officer injured during ‘volatile’ homecoming gathering

Posts to social media by local residents show neighbours working together to help clear the streets and unclog sewer drains.

At one point earlier today, bus stops at Beverly and King as well as Albert and King were out of service due to flooding.

City workers were also out in full force near Kingston General Hospital, where high levels of water gathered in front of the ramp to the emergency entrance.

Story continues below advertisement

While much of the flooding has subsided, many on social media mention damage to their homes and cars.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagKingston tagFlooding tagWeather tagRain tagDamage tagHeavy Rain tagWarning tagkingston weather tagkingston flooding tagKingston Rain tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers