Heavy rainfall leads to flooding across Kingston, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Just before noon on Saturday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the Kingston region, warning of heavy rainfall throughout the day.

The statement warned of the possibility of an additional 10 to 20 mm of rain.

Posts to social media by local residents show neighbours working together to help clear the streets and unclog sewer drains.

At one point earlier today, bus stops at Beverly and King as well as Albert and King were out of service due to flooding.

City workers were also out in full force near Kingston General Hospital, where high levels of water gathered in front of the ramp to the emergency entrance.

Story continues below advertisement

While much of the flooding has subsided, many on social media mention damage to their homes and cars.