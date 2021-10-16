Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Kingston police officer injured during ‘volatile’ homecoming gathering

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2021 3:23 pm
Click to play video: 'Town and gown leaders make a plea against large street parties as the first of two Queen’s Homecoming weekends get underway.' Town and gown leaders make a plea against large street parties as the first of two Queen’s Homecoming weekends get underway.
Town and gown leaders make a plea against large street parties as the first of two Queen’s Homecoming weekends get underway.

KINGSTON, Ont. — Kingston Police say an officer has been taken to hospital after projectiles were thrown at police during Queen’s University’s unofficial homecoming weekend.

Community programs officer Greg Anderson says Kingston General Hospital is treating the officer, but could not share what kind of injuries he had sustained.

Anderson linked the officer’s injuries to large crowds that are swarming the city’s university district and turning “volatile.”

Read more: KHSC urges homecoming attendees to keep Kingston emergency rooms clear

Under the city’s aggravated nuisance party bylaw, police say outdoor gatherings with more than 100 people can result in a $2,000 fine for each attendee and a court summons for a $10,000 fine for organizers.

Anderson was unaware of any charges handed out so far, but urged drivers to avoid the area or proceed through it with caution.

Story continues below advertisement

Queen’s University opted against holding its typical in-person homecoming event this weekend for a second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but unofficial festivities went ahead anyways.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Crime tagKingston tagKingston Police tagQueen's University tagQueen's University homecoming tagKingston Police Officer Injured tagQueen's University unofficial homecoming tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers