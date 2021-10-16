COVID-19: London and Middlesex adds 15 cases, 15 recoveries Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Jump to: Hospitalizations – Outbreaks – Schools – Vaccinations and testing – Ontario – Elgin and Oxford – Huron and Perth – Sarnia and Lambton

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

In total, there have been 14,281 cases, with 13,907 recoveries (an increase of 15), 131 active cases and 243 deaths.

The number of total cases involving a variant of concern sits at 4,272. The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

758 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Story continues below advertisement

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

As of Friday, LHSC was caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19, with five or fewer in adult critical care or the intensive care unit.

There were zero COVID-19 inpatients in Children’s Hospital. As a result, there are zero cases in pediatric critical care.

No staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) reported one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker.

Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting an outbreak at Dearness Home in 5E, declared Oct. 6, which Mackie described on Oct. 7 as “precautionary” with only two confirmed cases at that time.

There are also outbreaks reported at the following schools:

Ryerson Public School, on Oct. 10

London Christian High, declared Oct. 1

St. Kateri Catholic School, declared Oct. 7

Providence Reformed Collegiate, declared Oct. 14

Mackie explained Tuesday that the outbreak at Ryerson (which is in the process of being renamed) is the result of a supply teacher covering a prep teacher role who was in 14 classes at the school while they were potentially contagious.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the supply teacher was double vaccinated and so the likelihood of spread is lower but, as of Tuesday, there was a single case “where we don’t think that there is a better explanation anywhere else in the community, except exposure in one of these classes.”

1:58 Canadians concerned about COVID-19 spread at schools Canadians concerned about COVID-19 spread at schools

Schools

The following schools have cases associated with them, according to the MLHU:

C. C. Carrothers Public School (one case)

Catholic Central High School (two cases)

London Christian High (four cases)

Mountfield Public School (one case)

Our Lady of the Pillar Academy (one case)

Providence Reformed Collegiate (three cases)

Saunders Secondary School (one case)

St. Francis Catholic School (one case)

St. Kateri Catholic School (one case)

Wilfrid Jury Public School (two cases)

There are no active COVID-19 cases associated with child-care or early years centres.

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit said at least 124 cases have been reported since the start of the school year involving elementary and secondary schools, and child-care and early years centres.

Vaccinations and testing

The latest vaccination update says as of Oct. 9, 83.2 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated and 87.9 per cent have had at least one dose.

Since Sept. 3, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 64.8 per cent of all cases (or 465 of 718 cases) and 64.5 per cent of all hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, 25.1 per cent of all cases (or 180 of 718 cases) involved those who were fully vaccinated while 29 per cent of all hospitalizations (nine of 31) involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

The rest of the cases involved individuals who were partially vaccinated or not yet protected by vaccination.

Of the eight COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last six weeks, three involved people who were unvaccinated, two involved individuals who were fully vaccinated, two involved people who were partially vaccinated and one involved someone who was not yet protected by vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about the locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

The latest COVID-19 test positivity rate in the region was 1.8 per cent for the week of Sept. 26, unchanged from the week of Sept. 19.

Ontario

Ontario reported 486 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 594,419.

Story continues below advertisement

It marks the sixth day in a row the province reported fewer than 500 cases.

Five additional deaths were also announced, bringing the provincial death toll to 9,814.

A total of 580,667 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 517.

More than 32,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 18,563,680 tests and 14,277 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.7 per cent, which was up from Friday’s report, when it was 1.4 per cent, and down slightly from last Saturday’s report, when it was 1.8 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 22,208,199 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 30,369. Of the latest shots administered, 10,030 were first doses and 20,339 were second doses.

In Ontario, 87.4 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, SWPH reported:



4,483 total cases

92 active cases

4,302 resolved cases

89 deaths to date

1,345 variant of concern cases, with 774 Alpha, 517 Delta and 54 Beta or Gamma

Of the 92 active cases in the region, 47 were in Elgin County (including 14 in Aylmer and Bayam) and 45 were in Oxford County (including 12 in Tillsonburg, 11 in Woodstock).



Three people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, the health unit said, with no cases in the ICU.

One outbreak, declared Oct. 3, was ongoing at Elgin Manor in St. Thomas. The outbreak was tied to two resident cases and two staff cases.

Information on school cases can be found on the websites of the Thames Valley District School Board and the London District Catholic School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.9 per cent for the week of Oct. 3, up from 2.5 per cent a week earlier.



As of Oct. 14, 82.1 per cent of those aged 12 and older in the region were fully vaccinated while 86.4 per cent have had at least one dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:08 B.C. government criticized for pace of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors B.C. government criticized for pace of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH) does not update COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Friday, HPPH reported:

2,275 total cases

40 active cases

2,170 recoveries

66 deaths to date

Among the 40 active cases, eight were in North Perth and seven in Central Huron. Full case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

There were no patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Friday. There was one active COVID-19 case involving a health-care worker.

Story continues below advertisement

HPPH reported five outbreaks, though there were no long-term care home, retirement home or hospital outbreaks.

Two of the outbreaks involved schools:

Huron Christian School in Clinton (six student cases)

Stratford District Christian School in Stratford (two student cases)

The other outbreaks were listed as a community outbreak, a congregate living setting outbreak and a workplace outbreak. No further details were provided.

Data on school cases can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and the Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.3 per cent for the week of Oct. 3, down from 2.6 per cent the week of Sept. 26.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Oct. 12, 79.6 per cent of those aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated while 84.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

2:11 Edmonton’s mayoral candidates talk COVID-19 safety Edmonton’s mayoral candidates talk COVID-19 safety

Sarnia and Lambton

On Saturday, Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported:



Story continues below advertisement

4,059 total cases (an increase of 11)

79 active cases

3,910 resolved cases (an increase of 12)

70 deaths to date

LPH does not update specific COVID-19 data over the weekend.

As of Friday, a total of 582 variant of concern cases were confirmed. Of that total, 439 have been Alpha, 125 have been Delta and 18 have been Gamma.

Five COVID-19 patients were in the care of Bluewater Health.



LPH reported active outbreaks at two unidentified workplaces, declared on Oct. 3 and Oct. 8, linked to four and two cases, respectively.

Three outbreaks linked to schools were active, one at Confederation Central Public School, declared Oct. 12, and linked to fewer than five cases. The two other active outbreaks were declared on Oct. 14 at Cathcart Boulevard Public School and Gregory A Horgan Catholic School, both linked to fewer than five cases.

All active cases at schools within the Lambton Kent District School Board can be found online, as can cases at schools within the St. Clair Catholic District School Board.

The test positivity rate for the week of Oct. 3 was 3.6 per cent, down from 3.7 per cent the week prior.



Story continues below advertisement

Among those aged 12 and older, 78.25 per cent are fully vaccinated and 82.6 per cent have had at least one dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— With files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel, Sawyer Bogdan and Ryan Rocca