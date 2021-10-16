SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports less than 500 COVID-19 cases as 7-day average continues to fall

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 16, 2021 10:32 am
Click to play video: 'Step-by-step breakdown of how to get the new Ontario COVID-19 QR code proof-of-vaccination' Step-by-step breakdown of how to get the new Ontario COVID-19 QR code proof-of-vaccination
WATCH ABOVE: Global News breaks down exactly how you can download the new COVID-19 verification certification with a scannable QR code

Ontario reported 486 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 594,419.

It marks the sixth day in a row the province reported less than 500 cases.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said of the new cases, 329 involve people who are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 157 are fully vaccinated individuals.

For comparison, last Saturday 654 cases were reported, meaning the seven-day average dropped. It stands at 441, down from Friday when it was 465. Last Saturday, it was 544.

Read more: Ontario to announce plan next week for exiting Step 3, lifting more capacity limits

Five additional deaths were also announced on Oct. 16, bringing the provincial virus-related death toll to 9,814.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 580,667 coronavirus cases are considered resolved, which is up by 517.

More than 32,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now administered a total of 18,563,680 tests and 14,277 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 1.7 per cent, which up from Friday’s report, when it was 1.4 per cent, and down slightly from last Saturday’s report, when it was 1.8 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s QR code-based COVID-19 vaccine passport unveiled' Ontario’s QR code-based COVID-19 vaccine passport unveiled

Provincial figures showed there are 164 people in intensive care due to COVID-19 (up by one), 103 of whom are on a ventilator (up by one).

Elliott said of those in intensive care, 146 patients are not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status, while 18 are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 22,208,199 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 30,369. Of the latest shots administered, 10,030 were first doses and 20,339 were second doses.

In Ontario, 87.4 per cent of people aged 12-plus have received at least one vaccine dose and nearly 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagOntario tagCoronavirus In Canada tagOntario coronavirus cases tagOntario COVID-19 cases tagOntario Covid Cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers