Global News at Noon Toronto
October 15 2021 12:12pm
03:11

Province unveils news Verify Ontario app, new COVID vaccine certificate

The new app will officially launch October 22 and will allow businesses to scan a new QR code as proof of vaccination. Marianne Dimain reports.

