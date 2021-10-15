SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 31 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 5:38 pm
WATCH: The new app will officially launch October 22 and will allow businesses to scan a new QR code as proof of vaccination. Marianne Dimain reports.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 31 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,759, including 262 deaths.

Local public health also reported 21 new COVID-19 variant cases on Friday, bringing that total to 6,245, including 122 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontarians can begin downloading QR codes for COVID-19 vaccine passport based on birth month

Twelve of the new cases are in Barrie, while four are in Innisfil and four are in Springwater.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, New Tecumseth, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Severn and Tiny Township.

Twelve of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while four are community-acquired, one is outbreak-related and the rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, 15 are fully vaccinated, none are partially vaccinated and 16 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 496 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Meanwhile, 75.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,759 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 13,326 — have recovered, while 12 people are currently in hospital.

Ontario reported 496 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 593,933 infections, including 9,809 deaths.

