Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. to accept mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travellers, CDC says  

By David Lao Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 7:09 pm
Click to play video: 'U.S. still deciding whether travellers with mixed COVID-19 doses will be considered fully vaccinated, Tam says' U.S. still deciding whether travellers with mixed COVID-19 doses will be considered fully vaccinated, Tam says
WATCH ABOVE: U.S. still deciding whether travellers with mixed COVID-19 doses will be considered fully vaccinated, Tam says

The U.S. will accept international travellers vaccinated with mixed doses of any FDA or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says.

“Today CDC added language to our fully vaccinated guidance about the interpretation of vaccine records, including which vaccinations and what type will be accepted to be considered fully vaccinated,” a statement from the disease control agency said Friday.

“It confirmed that individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated.”

More to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid vaccine tagvaccine mix and match tagcovid mix and match tagcovid vaccines usa tagmix and match covid tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers