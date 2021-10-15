U.S. to accept mixed COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travellers, CDC says  

Send this page to someone via email

The U.S. will accept international travellers vaccinated with mixed doses of any FDA or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines, the CDC says.

“Today CDC added language to our fully vaccinated guidance about the interpretation of vaccine records, including which vaccinations and what type will be accepted to be considered fully vaccinated,” a statement from the disease control agency said Friday.

“It confirmed that individuals who have any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series are considered fully vaccinated.”

