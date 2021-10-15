Menu

Canada

Iqaluit’s water shown to have high concentrations of fuel after testing, city says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2021 5:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Tap water contaminated in Nunavut’s capital, triggering state-of-emergency' Tap water contaminated in Nunavut’s capital, triggering state-of-emergency
WATCH ABOVE: Tap water contaminated in Nunavut's capital, triggering state-of-emergency

The City of Iqaluit says testing shows a high concentration of fuel in a tank that supplies water to the Nunavut capital.

It says the fuel could be diesel or kerosene, but that long-term health effects are not a concern.

Read more: Iqaluit water crisis: State of emergency declared as city receives 1st water shipment

Residents of the community of 8,000 people were told on Tuesday not to drink tap water after it was discovered it may be contaminated by fuel.

Some residents reported smelling fuel in their water last week, but city officials said regular testing came back clear.

Click to play video: 'Indigenous communities ‘crushing curve,’ but some COVID-19 outbreaks reminder ‘this is not over’: Miller' Indigenous communities ‘crushing curve,’ but some COVID-19 outbreaks reminder ‘this is not over’: Miller
Indigenous communities ‘crushing curve,’ but some COVID-19 outbreaks reminder ‘this is not over’: Miller – Apr 16, 2021

Staff then discovered a holding tank that had a strong fuel smell and the city put out a notice to not drink the tap water.

The Nunavut government has been flying in shipments of potable water, while many residents have collected freshwater from a nearby river.

More coming …

© 2021 The Canadian Press
