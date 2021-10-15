COVID-19: 3 new cases in Peterborough area; cases resolved with outbreak at Havelock school

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported three new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, according to data released Friday afternoon.

From its COVID tracker update issued around 4:45 p.m., the regional health unit reported 22 active cases, down from 23 reported on Thursday.

Other data from the health unit — which serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation — on Thursday:

Cumulative confirmed cases: 1,875 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

1,875 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Variant of concern cases: 1,093 — unchanged since Thursday. The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23.

1,093 — unchanged since Thursday. The first confirmed Delta variant case was reported on June 19 and the first variant case was reported on Feb. 23. Resolved cases: 1,830 — an additional four cases since Thursday (1,826). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.5 per cent of all cases.

1,830 — an additional four cases since Thursday (1,826). Resolved cases make up approximately 97.5 per cent of all cases. Close contacts : 74 — down from 92 reported on Thursday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

: 74 — down from 92 reported on Thursday. A close contact is a person who is known to have had close contact with someone who was infected with COVID-19. People who are close contacts have to self-isolate for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Peterborough Regional Health Centre: Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday afternoon. Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas.

Reported no COVID-19 inpatients as of Friday afternoon. Since the pandemic’s beginnings there have been at least 76 patient transfers from other areas. Hospitalizations: 88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases.

88 cases have required hospitalized care since the pandemic began, making up approximately five per cent of all cases — 18 of the cases required the intensive care unit. ICU admissions make up one per cent of cases. Outbreaks: Three active — St. Paul Catholic Elementary in Norwood, St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield and Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock; see “School Cases” below for more details. The health unit has dealt with 333 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings.

Three active — St. Paul Catholic Elementary in Norwood, St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield and Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock; see “School Cases” below for more details. The health unit has dealt with 333 cases associated with 56 outbreaks since the pandemic’s beginnings. Deaths: 23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10.

23 — the latest death was reported on Sept. 10. COVID-19 exposure: 75.6 per cent of all cases (1,418) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 19.8 per cent (372 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.9 per cent (73 cases) are related to travel and 0.6 per cent (12 cases) have yet to be determined.

75.6 per cent of all cases (1,418) in the health unit’s jurisdiction are from contact with another existing case; 19.8 per cent (372 cases) are connected with community spread; 3.9 per cent (73 cases) are related to travel and 0.6 per cent (12 cases) have yet to be determined. Testing: More than 61,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Thursdays update.

More than 61,900 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Thursdays update. Enforcement (Oct. 1 to Oct. 8): Three charges for one business under the Reopening Ontario Act.

School cases

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, as of 9:10 a.m. Friday, reported two active cases among its schools (four less) within the health unit’s jurisdiction (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff) and one case at the school board office.

All cases at Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock are reported as resolved. As of Thursday the school board reported five cases. An outbreak was declared at the school on Oct. 3. Officials ordered the junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school closed until at least Friday. A case at the board office is also reported resolved. The health unit still lists the outbreak as active.

Active cases:

Norwood District Public School : One case — unchanged since Wednesday. School remains open.

: One case — unchanged since Wednesday. School remains open. Norwood District Immediate School: One new case on Friday. School remains open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board reported four active cases at its schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction on Friday afternoon (the school board does not state if cases involve students or staff).

Immaculate Conception Catholic Elementary School in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Thursday. The school remains open.

in Peterborough: One case, unchanged since Thursday. The school remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Norwood: One case — unchanged since Thursday. Outbreak which was declared Oct. 8 remains in effect. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

in Norwood: One case — unchanged since Thursday. Outbreak which was declared Oct. 8 remains in effect. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open. St. Paul Catholic Elementary School in Lakefield: Two cases — three less since Thursday. Outbreak which was declared Oct. 6 remains in effect. The kindergarten to Grade 8 school remains open.

Trent University reported one active case at its Peterborough campus on Friday. The university also reported 92 per cent of students and 96 per cent of employees are fully vaccinated. Another four per cent of students and one per cent of staff are partially vaccinated.

Fleming College has not reported any cases at its Peterborough campus.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate data on Wednesday. The most recent data is available in this Global News Peterborough story.

This month, the health unit is hosting a number of walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone aged 12 and older, offering first and second doses, including:

Clinics this week:

Friday, Oct. 15: Adam Scott Collegiate Vocational Institute (175 Langton St. in Peterborough) — 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Clinics next week at the Healthy Planet Arena (911) Monaghan Road in Peterborough

Monday Oct. 18 : Noon to 6 p.m.

: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 20 , 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other clinics:

Tuesday, Oct. 19:

Silver Bean Café at Millennium Park (130 King St.) in Peterborough: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Bridgenorth Hall (836 Charles St.) in Bridgenorth: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21:

Ennismore Arena (553 Ennis Rd.) in Ennismore: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

All testing and medical assessments for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Drive. Appointments must be booked online.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

