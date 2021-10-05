SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Outbreak forces closure of Havelock elementary school

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 7:51 pm
Havelock-Belmont Public School is closed following a COVID-19 outbreak. View image in full screen
Havelock-Belmont Public School is closed following a COVID-19 outbreak. Havelock Belmont Public School

A COVID-19 outbreak has forced the closure of Havelock-Belmont Public School in Havelock.

There are now 10 cases confirmed with the outbreak, which was initially declared by Peterborough Public Health on the weekend.

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board had reported five active cases as of Tuesday morning. However, in email correspondence to parents and staff on Tuesday afternoon, principal Tania Lamond noted there are now 10 confirmed cases at the school in what she described as an “evolving situation.”

Both the health unit and school board did not specify how many cases are students and staff at the junior kindergarten to Grade 6 school east of Peterborough.

Read more: Ontario announces ‘targeted’ COVID-19 rapid test program in schools

“Today we learned of five more positive cases, for a total of 10 cases at the school,” the email reads. “Four of these new cases are from a previously dismissed class and one case is within a new cohort. At this time, evidence of transmission within the school is limited to one cohort. All other cases did not acquire COVID-19 within the school.”

She said the school board — with input from the health unit — decided to close the school to in-person learning effective Tuesday afternoon as the health unit continues contact tracing.

“This decision will help prevent spread of COVID-19 within the school,” Lamond stated

Students will transition to online learning until at least Oct. 15.

All students and staff are encouraged to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

