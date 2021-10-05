Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 5 2021 11:41am
03:47

Tracking school COVID-19 exposures

Many parents think more needs to be done in terms of communicating COVID-19 exposures in schools. Paul Haysom talks with Gabriel Bauman, who created a website called ExposureWatch to help other parents keep track of problem schools.

