Crime

Riot charges laid against Panda Game partiers thanks to public tips, Ottawa police say

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 15, 2021 10:02 am
The Ottawa Police Service is still calling for help identifying persons of interest related to a raucous party that caused property damage on Russell Avenue on Oct. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
The Ottawa Police Service is still calling for help identifying persons of interest related to a raucous party that caused property damage on Russell Avenue on Oct. 2, 2021. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say help from the public led to five more people being charged in connection with destructive partying in Sandy Hill after the Panda Game earlier this month.

Police say eight people have now been charged in connection with the incidents, which included an assault and a car being flipped over on Russell Avenue following the annual football game between the University of Ottawa and Carleton University on Oct. 2.

Investigators say they laid charges over the weekend for mischief and participating in unlawful assembly against an 18-year-old Ottawa man and a 17-year-old teen, the latter under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. An 18-year-old woman was charged later in the week with the same offences.

A 19-year-old, meanwhile, avoided formal charges with an adult pre-charge diversion, an opportunity for first-time offenders to repair harm done to the community and avoiding the criminal justice system.

Read more: Ottawa police post photos of Panda Game partiers as part of probe

So far this week two men from Ottawa, aged 18 and 21, have been charged with mischief and with taking part in a riot.

Investigators had previously charged three men, two from Ottawa and one from Haliburton, Ont., in connection with the probe.

Tips from the public helped to identify people who were pictured on social media at the parties and some individuals whose photos were not released by police.

Police are asking for further tips based on the photos they’ve posted on their Panda Game website.

They ask individuals who recognize themselves in the photos to contact them as well.

