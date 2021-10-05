Ottawa police post photos of Panda Game partiers as part of probe

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police want help in identifying party-goers who are under criminal investigation as part of a raucous post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill over the weekend.

Large crowds gathered in multiple Sandy Hill neighbourhoods near the University of Ottawa on Saturday evening after the Gee Gees downed the Carleton Ravens in the annual interuniversity football game earlier in the day.

Read more: Ottawa police plan increased presence around interuniversity Panda Game

A car was flipped on Russell Avenue and an individual was assaulted as crowds became “disruptive,” police said in a statement.

The parties have launched a series of criminal investigations and drawn criticism from Mayor Jim Watson, Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury, and uOttawa itself.

I’ve spoken to the Chief of Police and OPS is now conducting several investigations to ensure those responsible are dealt with in the judicial system. This kind of behaviour is completely unacceptable, and those

involved should be ashamed of their idiotic & immature behaviour.2/ — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) October 3, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Watson met with Fleury and OPS Chief Peter Sloly on Monday about the incidents, which the mayor called “completely unacceptable” and “idiotic and immature behaviour.”

Ottawa police have set up a website with a series of photos scraped from social media in hopes of identifying 13 individuals involved in the evening’s events.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Panda Investigation: Police begin to release photos of individuals for identification.

If you can identify anyone in the images, or have information about or images of criminal acts that were committed, contact 613-236-1222 ext. 5166.

More at: https://t.co/4xFL0uUa1n

Ottnews pic.twitter.com/SoUb3cw5jT — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 4, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Massive crowd gathers for ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party, police lay charges Massive crowd gathers for ‘fake’ McMaster University homecoming party, police lay charges