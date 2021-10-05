Ottawa police post photos of Panda Game partiers as part of probe

Ottawa police want help in identifying party-goers who are under criminal investigation as part of a raucous post-Panda Game party in Sandy Hill over the weekend.
Large crowds gathered in multiple Sandy Hill neighbourhoods near the University of Ottawa on Saturday evening after the Gee Gees downed the Carleton Ravens in the annual interuniversity football game earlier in the day.
A car was flipped on Russell Avenue and an individual was assaulted as crowds became “disruptive,” police said in a statement.
The parties have launched a series of criminal investigations and drawn criticism from Mayor Jim Watson, Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury, and uOttawa itself.
Watson met with Fleury and OPS Chief Peter Sloly on Monday about the incidents, which the mayor called “completely unacceptable” and “idiotic and immature behaviour.”
Ottawa police have set up a website with a series of photos scraped from social media in hopes of identifying 13 individuals involved in the evening’s events.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
