Ottawa police plan increased presence around interuniversity Panda Game

With the year’s much-anticipated showdown between Ottawa’s two universities set for Saturday, the local police force says it’ll have a larger than usual presence around the Panda Game to ensure the interuniversity football match doesn’t disturb residents in the area.

The annual Panda Game is played at TD Place every year, drawing fans of both the uOttawa and Carleton U Sports football teams for celebrations inside and around the stadium at Lansdowne Park.

This year’s match, set for noon on Saturday, will see additional police, Ottawa city staff and bylaw officers patrolling around the nearby Glebe, Sandy Hill and Old Ottawa South neighbourhoods before and after the game to keep a tight lid on any mischief.

Police will specifically be on the lookout for trespassing, public drinking and other “social disorder issues,” according to a statement.

Bylaw also recently reminded residents on Twitter about the respective cost of tickets for noise and public health violations.

If anyone in these neighbourhoods sees something out of line, they can call for police at 613-236-1222, with 911 reserved only for emergencies with immediate danger.

Student fans are also encouraged to use free shuttles to and from the game from both university campuses.

Attendance for this year’s game has been capped at 15,000. All staff and attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend, and masks are to be worn at all times in the stands when not eating or drinking.

There will also be no university-sanctioned tailgate events ahead of the game, a uOttawa spokesperson told Global News earlier this month.

Both universities have also been conducting outreach campaigns in the lead-up to the game for residents of the surrounding neighbourhood, initiatives that have earned praise from the ward councillor.

Thank you to @Carleton_U students for your excellent communication with residents about the Panda Game this year! Makes a huge difference. I have a slice of @uOttawa in @CapitalWard but as an alumni Go Ravens! @CURavens @CUSAPresident @CU_President @CarletonAlumni @gsacarleton pic.twitter.com/iR0BcBVxzY — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) September 28, 2021

