COVID-19: Initial uptake shows 91% of University of Ottawa staff, students fully vaccinated

Early results from the University of Ottawa’s COVID-19 vaccination policy show 91 per cent of respondents have received both doses of the vaccine, the post-secondary institution said Friday.

The University of Ottawa was among the first schools in the province to enact a strict COVID-19 vaccine policy earlier this summer, mandating full vaccinations for everyone on campus in the fall term.

Uptake has been high among the community, with 91 per cent of individuals considered fully vaccinated as of Sept. 17, according to the initial results from uOttawa’s vaccine declaration survey.

Among professors and staff specifically, some 96 per cent have both doses.

University members, as well as contractors and visitors, are expected to provide proof of vaccination.

These results account for 49,610 people, 38,747 of whom are students. The university said it expects compliance figures to grow up until the Oct. 15 deadline, at which point full vaccinations are mandatory to be on campus. First doses were expected by Sept. 7.

Of the roughly 46,000 students registered for classes this fall, only 21,000 have in-person classes or labs to attend. A uOttawa spokesperson tells Global News that the “vast majority’ of these students have completed their vaccine attestation.

Rapid testing workarounds are only available to those granted an exemption or for students waiting for a second dose, according to the university’s policy. So far, only three per cent of respondents have requested an exemption based on medical or human rights grounds.

The university said it has had to “intervene” in a small number of cases where individuals refused to comply with the vaccination policy.

“Action has already been taken to deal with those who refuse to follow required health measures. Some students have been withdrawn from in-person courses and will need to pursue their studies online. The university is also evaluating the options for professors and staff members who refuse to be vaccinated,” uOttawa said in a statement.

Amid reports of large gatherings at Queen’s University and other post-secondary institutions in Ontario during the first few weeks of the semester, uOttawa said it has put “mitigation measures” in place aimed at limiting student gatherings ahead of the intracity Panda Game against Carleton University on Oct. 1.

In response to Global News’ inquiries about what mitigation measures are in place, uOttawa’s spokesperson noted tailgate events are not going forward this year and health ambassadors will be patrolling Sandy Hill and the Glebe neighbourhood around the Panda Game at TD Place “to kindly remind supporters of current health guidelines in the province.”

“We are also in discussion with our partners, including Ottawa Police Services, to put in place other strategies to prevent large gatherings in the streets but it is premature to get into the details at this time,” the spokesperson said in an email.

Global News has also reached out to Carleton for an update on vaccine uptake at its campus.

