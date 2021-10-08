Menu

Crime

3 men charged with mischief in Panda Game investigation: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 9:33 am
Ottawa police charged two 20-year-old men and one 22-year-old man in connection with partying at the Panda Game last weekend. View image in full screen
Ottawa police charged two 20-year-old men and one 22-year-old man in connection with partying at the Panda Game last weekend. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ottawa police say they’ve laid charges against three men in connection with the raucous partying in Sandy Hill after last weekend’s Panda Game and are now asking for the public’s help in identifying more people photographed at the parties.

Police released photos on Monday asking for information about a number of people pictured on social media partying on Russell Avenue after the University of Ottawa defeated Carleton University in the interuniversity football game on Saturday.

Read more: Ottawa police post photos of Panda Game partiers as part of probe

A car was flipped over and one man was assaulted during the festivities, police said.

Investigators now say they’ve been able to identify 10 people in those pictures and laid charges against three men.

Two 20-year-old men from Ottawa and a 22-year-old man from Haliburton, Ont., have each been charged with mischief over $5,000, and with participating in an unlawful assembly.

On Thursday, police also added another 18 photos to their website hoping to identify more people pictured at Panda Game parties, with the total rising to 38 individuals so far.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Anonymous tips can be provided via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

