Homicide investigators probing disappearance of Langley, B.C. man

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of a Langley, B.C., man missing since late September.

Devon Goodrick, 26, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. near 192 Street and 28 Avenue, and was reported missing two days later.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team took conduct of the case on Oct. 8 “in accordance with its mandate to investigate high-risk missing persons and suspicious deaths,” according to a Thursday media release from the policing unit.

2:23 Report kept secret into impact of police evidence-handling rules Report kept secret into impact of police evidence-handling rules – Oct 4, 2021

“We are working closely with our partners and we are making a public plea for anyone with information on Devon to come forward,“ IHIT spokesperson Det. Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi said.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not provide further details on what prompted IHIT’s involvement in the case, but did say his disappearance was not believed to be linked to the ongoing Lower Mainland gang conflict.

Read more: Homicide investigators suspect foul play in disappearance of Burnaby man

Goodrick is described as Caucasian, six-foot-four and about 250 pounds with short brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a Hugo Boss tracksuit with a blue stripe on the arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT or ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.