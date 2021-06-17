Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators suspect foul play in disappearance of Burnaby man

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 2:30 pm
IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang holds a photo of Parminder Rai, who has been missing since June 4. View image in full screen
IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang holds a photo of Parminder Rai, who has been missing since June 4. Global News

Metro Vancouver homicide investigators are making a public appeal for information in the disappearance of a man they believe may be the victim of foul play.

Parminder Rai, 33, was last seen by a friend in the area of his home near University Crescent and Tower Road on Burnaby Mountain on June 4.

His family reported him missing on Monday, and Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Sgt. Frank Jang said investigators have since determined he was known to police and had ties to gangs and the drug trade.

Read more: Recent gang violence has B.C. homicide investigators facing ‘challenging times’

“Things just didn’t connect. When we checked Mr. Rai’s name, looked further into his background, his interactions with police, we put those things together, we made that determination that this isn’t just somebody going missing,” Jang said.

Click to play video: 'IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict' IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict
IHIT appeals to family members not to be ‘complicit’ in gang conflict – May 14, 2021

“We believe that somebody did something to Mr. Rai. Frankly, we believe he may be dead. That’s why we’re involved.”

Rai is described as South Asian, five feet 10 inches tall, and 185 pounds. He drives a black Honda Accord with the British Columbia licence plate MB231R.

Read more: Metro Vancouver police vow 'relentless' crack down on gang activity

Jang said it was too early to conclude whether Rai’s disappearance was connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, but that preliminary investigation did not suggest it was.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who recalls seeing him in the area of Simon Fraser University or driving his Honda is asked to contact homicide investigators.

