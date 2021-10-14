$60K worth of lawn mowers stolen from Salmon Arm business

Send this page to someone via email

A Salmon Arm store is out a significant amount after thieves made off with five pricey pieces of equipment.

Mounties were called on Oct. 12 at 8:30 a.m. to a large theft occurring in the 3100 block of 10th Avenue SW.

“Overnight three people with their faces covered cut the fence and entered the compound at a business and stole five Cub Cadet Lawn Mowers,” Staff Sgt. Scott West said in a press release.

“The trio of thieves were seen loading the mowers on a trailer towed by a truck.”

View image in full screen There were five Cub Cadet Lawn Mowers stolen from a Salmon Arm store. SUBMITTED/RCMP

The Salmon Arm RCMP is seeking public assistance in recovering these five lawn tractors which have a total estimated value of more than $60,000.

Anyone with information on this theft or having seen the distinctive yellow mowers is asked to call the Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832‐6044 or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

