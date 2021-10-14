Menu

Health

Saskatchewan Health to take over operation of Extendicare’s long-term care services

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 2:01 pm
Click to play video: 'More than 40% of Saskatchewan COVID deaths in care home settings' More than 40% of Saskatchewan COVID deaths in care home settings
Statistics provided by Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health show that of the 155 COVID-related deaths reported in the province in 2020, 65 were in care home settings, with about two-thirds linked to a single facility: Parkside Extendicare. – Jan 6, 2021

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced on Thursday it would be working with Extendicare to transfer the responsibility for long-term care services at five Saskatchewan Extendicare homes to the SHA.

Read more: Saskatchewan stays in control of Extendicare homes

A press release said there are no immediate changes for residents, families, and staff as a result of this decision.

“Together, the SHA and Extendicare will prioritize establishing a process to transfer operations that maintains consistency of care and service for residents and families, and works with our health system and union partners involved to ensure stability for all staff.”

Read more: Lethbridge workers protest Extendicare benefit cuts

Story continues below advertisement

SHA chief executive officer Scott Livingstone said the health authority has worked closely with Extendicare throughout the process and the course of their recent co-management arrangement.

“Moving in this direction is a result of a number of complex factors, including the lessons we have learned during the pandemic and future demand for long-term care services,” Livingstone added.

Read more: Class-action lawsuit filed against Extendicare in Saskatchewan COVID-19 deaths

There are three Extendicare homes in Regina, one in Saskatoon and one in Moose Jaw. A total of 550 long-term care spaces are provided in Extendicare homes.

More to come 

 

