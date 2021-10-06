Lethbridge workers protest Extendicare benefit cuts

Send this page to someone via email

Around 40 members of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees picketed outside Extendicare Fairmont Park in Lethbridge on Wednesday, protesting cuts and demanding better conditions for employees and residents.

AUPE says Extendicare is pushing to reduce health and dental benefits, along with cuts to retirement plans and a 15 per cent decrease in sick time.

Union vice-president Karen Weiers calls it “unacceptable” given the current conditions.

“We are in the middle of a pandemic. This pandemic isn’t over,” Weiers said.

“These caregivers are the ones that provide the care. They’re the second family for a lot of these residents and these workers are the ones putting their health, their lives and their families’ lives on the line.”

AUPE says the cuts will only drive away workers, which will impact the residents inside Extendicare facilities.

“You start taking away their care, lower the benefits and the wages of caregivers, that’s going to be a revolving door,” Weiers said.

“The residents inside (Fairmont Park) rely on these care workers and they need them all.”

“Extendicare is focused on the negotiations and continues to work diligently to achieve an agreement with our partners,” the company said in a statement to Global News.

“We are grateful for the ongoing dedication of our team members, and value their hard work to provide care for those we serve.”

Weiers says AUPE will continue to negotiate, but didn’t rule out further action if those talks don’t result in solutions soon.

“These workers are ready to do what they need to do. They need their jobs and they need to make sure they can fend for their families,” Weiers said.