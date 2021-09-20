Menu

Canada

AUPE files formal grievance against province over National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 5:48 pm
FILE: A ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. View image in full screen
FILE: A ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register, is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Alberta’s biggest union has filed a formal policy grievance against the province over a new national holiday.

In June, Ottawa declared Sept. 30 a federal statutory holiday that is meant to give public servants an opportunity to recognize the legacy of residential schools.

Read more: Alberta leaves National Day for Truth and Reconciliation stat holiday up to employers

But in August, the government of Alberta announced it would not formally recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, putting the onus on individual employers.

In a news release, the vice president of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees (AUPE) said the decision “defies common sense and decency.”

“How can any employer, let alone the provincial government, say they are working to act on reconciliation while refusing to acknowledge the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation?” Bobby-Joe Borodey said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they are still searching for something to act on, here it is.”

The province previously said it would encourage reflection and will lower flags on Alberta government buildings on Sept. 30, “to honour lives lost at residential schools.” It also said “commemoration ceremonies will take place.”
Global News has reached out to the government for a comment. This story will be updated when a response is received.

