‘Together, we can make our community a better place for animals’: WHS rescues 24 dogs

The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) announced Thursday that it has rescued 24 dogs and says many animal protection situations are never brought to light, so now, it’s time to talk.

Last month, the society’s Investigations and Emergency Response team, in partnership with the Provincial Chief Veterinary Office, received a warrant and seized 24 small mixed-breed dogs from a dark, squalor-filled house, according to WHS.

“One dog gave birth in our care, bringing the number up to 28 dogs. Sadly, this is happening in our community. We cannot look away,” WHS said in a press release Thursday.

“These 28 animals will be lucky enough to rejoin your community this week with a new lease on life, thanks to loving adopters.”

The release says animal abuse, backyard breeding and other animal welfare concerns all originate from social issues that affect the community — issues like poverty, mental health, addiction and abuse.

“Our Winnipeg Humane Society’s Animal Protection Officers answer the call from the community and deal with these concerns every single day,” the release reads.

The society says the rescue dogs had hair that was matted and dreadlocked with fecal matter, binding leg constrictions and urine scalding as well as secondary skin conditions.

WHS says it took hours of gentle love and care to start to take away the pain of these injuries.

“This case is one of so many you will never hear about. And the cost of this care is astronomical,” the society said.

WHS says while it and the province both contribute to funding this care and these cases, the demand simply outweighs the resources.

“We do the best we can with the funds we have but the true cost of this work exceeds the need. We rely on the community to care about these issues and share the weight of helping these animals.”

The society says it has over $25,000 in cost of care expenses for these 28 dogs alone.

“Together, we can make our community a better place for animals. Give your time, give your money, give your home. There are so many ways to give. Thank you for giving. Thank you for being aware.”

