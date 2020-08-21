‘Jumping through hoops’ to adopt during pandemic shows commitment to pets: WHS

Adoptions are slightly down compared to last year for the Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS), but the organization’s CEO says the COVID-19 pandemic means the people coming in are more committed to pet ownership.

Javier Schwersensky told 680 CJOB that the Humane Society now requires people to book appointments to come down to the centre on Hurst Way and check out potential new family members.

“What we’re seeing is those who are jumping through the hoops, so to speak, of calling us, going through a screening process, and then meeting the pet that they want to adopt — they’re really committed,” he said.

Winnipeg Humane Society CEO Javier Schwersensky. Winnipeg Humane Society

Schwersensky said the adoption rate is about 70 per cent for those who book an appointment to check out a potential pet.

Story continues below advertisement

“People that are calling and have seen a pet and have committed to adopt are really interested.”

With fall just around the corner, Schwersensky said pet owners — new adoptees or otherwise — should prepare their pets to spend more time alone if they’re getting set to go back to school or work.

Pets love routine, he said, and if you’ve been spending all day, every day with them, they could get separation anxiety if they’re not prepared. Schewersensky’s advice is to slowly ease your pet into the idea that you won’t be around 24/7.

“Now that we’re a few weeks away, you can start leaving your pet alone for an hour, two hours,” he said.

4:54 Pet friendly places in Winnipeg Pet friendly places in Winnipeg