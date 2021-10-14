Shooting in Winnipeg’s North End leads to hospitalization: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End left one person in hospital.

Police told Global News the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital and remains there in stable condition.

Police say officers do not believe the shooting was random.

No one is currently in custody.

This investigation is being continued by the major crimes unit.

0:25 St. Albert man charged with attempted murder after child found with ‘multiple stab wounds’ St. Albert man charged with attempted murder after child found with ‘multiple stab wounds’