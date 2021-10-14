Menu

Crime

Shooting in Winnipeg’s North End leads to hospitalization: police

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 14, 2021 7:27 am
Shooting in Winnipeg’s North End leads to hospitalization: police - image View image in full screen
Shane Gibson/Global News

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating after a shooting in Winnipeg’s North End left one person in hospital.

Police told Global News the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue.

The victim was taken to hospital and remains there in stable condition.

Police say officers do not believe the shooting was random.

No one is currently in custody.

This investigation is being continued by the major crimes unit.

