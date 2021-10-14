English media outlets to jointly produce Montreal mayoral candidates’ debate

Send this page to someone via email

A consortium of English-language media announced it will hold a debate with the top contenders to lead Montreal for the next four years.

With municipal elections less than a month away on Nov. 7, the mayoral race in Montreal is heating up with three candidates vying for the top job.

Incumbent mayoral candidate, Projet Montréal’s Valérie Plante, was the first woman to ever hold the position in Montreal. She is trying to stave off a comeback from Ensemble Montréal’s Denis Coderre and newcomer Balarama Holness of Mouvement Montréal.

Coderre left politics to regroup after his 2017 defeat to Plante and her Projet Montréal party, while Holness recently joined forces with Ralliement pour Montréal in a bid to offer a stronger third option, in what is seen by many as a two-person race.

Several English media outlets will be producing a mayoral candidates’ debate scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28, at 7:00 p.m. at the Leonardo Da Vinci Centre in Montreal’s Saint-Leonard borough.

The event will be broadcast live on television, radio and online by Global News Montreal, The Montreal Gazette, CBC Montreal, CJAD 800, CityNews Montreal (Citytv) and CTV News Montreal.

Hosted by Global News’ Laura Casella, the 90-minute debate will focus on six topics including housing, public safety, economy, climate crisis, inclusion and transportation.

CTV’s Mutsumi Takahashi and CBC’s Debra Arbec will act as moderators, while CityNews’ Alyssia Rubertucci will present questions from the public.

