Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Mayors urge federal government to cover loss of transit income from COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2021 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan' More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink’s 30 year expansion plan
WATCH: More rapid transit and bike lanes a big part of TransLink's 30 year expansion plan

The mayors of Canada’s largest cities say they need federal aid to cover tens of millions in ridership revenue shortfalls to stave off a stalling of the country’s economic recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit municipal coffers hard as cities have watched transit ridership drop along with fare revenue.

At the same time, cities have seen expenses rise, leading to budget holes that mayors have repeatedly sought federal cash to fill.

Halifax Mayor Mike Savage says big cities are focusing first on getting help for transit costs to avoid cuts in service that he adds would hurt workers and businesses that rely on train and bus services.

Read more: Daunting debt: What the pandemic public spending spree will mean for Canada’s post-COVID economy

Story continues below advertisement

The chair of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ big city mayors’ caucus also says that absent help, cities could be hard-pressed to make updates to their transit systems that the federal Liberals have promised to help fund.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagcovid-19 canada tagTransit tagCanadian Economy tagCOVID-19 Economy tagcovid economy tagmayors meeting tagcanadian transit tagtransit canada tagtranslik tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers