Rolling seven-day average number of new cases in Waterloo Region falls to 14.1

Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 19,861 COVID-19 cases in the region, nine more than it reported on Tuesday.

This is the lowest change the agency has reported since the middle of July and drops the rolling seven-day average all the way down to 14.1.

There were also another 11 people who have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases in the area to 19,441.

There has not been a new COVID-19-related death reported in the area since Oct. 3, with the death toll remaining at 300 including one victim in October.

This leaves the area with 117 active COVID-19 vases, which is also the lowest total that has been reported since the end of July.

Eight of those people are in area hospitals as a result of the virus including four patients who are in intensive care.

We are back down to seven active COVID-19 outbreaks after one came to an end at an unnamed food processing plant.

Of the seven outbreaks, five are at area schools, one is at a day care, and the last one is at a retirement home.

On the other end of the spectrum, Waterloo Public Health says there have now been 879,989 vaccinations done in the area, which is 980 more than announced on Tuesday.

In addition, a total of 434,206 residents have now had two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which is 828 more than reported a day earlier.

This means that 73.73 per cent of eligible residents are now partially vaccinated, a number that climbs to 85.83 when discounting those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Ontario reported 306 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the smallest daily increase since early August. The provincial case total now stands at 593,020.

Wednesday’s case count is the lowest seen since Aug. 5 when 213 new cases were recorded.

According to Wednesday’s report, 68 cases were recorded in Toronto, 32 in Windsor-Essex, 29 in York Region, 20 in Ottawa, 18 in Peel Region, and 17 in Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,804 as 12 more deaths were recorded.

