Nova Scotia senior charged with sexually assaulting youth in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police have charged a 76-year-old man in relation to a sexual assault that happened in Dartmouth earlier this year.

In a release, police say they received a report on Sept. 22 that a man had sexually assaulted a youth with whom he was acquainted between June and September of 2021.

“During that time, the man was also in contact with the victim and other youths under the age of 16 years-of-age which was in violation of his prohibition order,” the release said.

Investigators with the sexual assault investigation team arrested Carl Richard Nielsen on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and breach of prohibition order.

“Out of respect and concern for the victim’s privacy and wellbeing, we are not releasing any further details regarding the incident,” the release said.