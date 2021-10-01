Halifax-area junior high teacher charged with luring child, other sexual offences

Send this page to someone via email

A junior high teacher in Fall River, N.S., has been charged with a number of sexual offences.

The Nova Scotia RCMP said in a release that members of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police integrated special victim’s section arrested Justin Roland Singh Crozier, 30, on Sept. 28.

He was charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and luring a child. He remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday.

Kelly Connors, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, confirmed in a statement to Global News that Crozier is a teacher at Georges P. Vanier Junior High, which is located Fall River and about 25 minutes from Halifax.

“These charges are deeply troubling and I can assure you that HRCE takes these matters very seriously,” the statement said. “The school has notified families that the individual has been placed on leave as the police/RCMP investigate these allegations.”

Connors nor the RCMP could say if the alleged victim was a student.

In a statement shared with families Thursday night, Georges P. Vanier principal Lee Anne Amaral also said Crozier is on leave and not teaching at this time, and they will secure a qualified teacher for his classes.

“Information like this is concerning and can be especially upsetting for students,” Amaral said. “Please know that our administrative team and Ms. Banks, our school counsellor, are available to support students.”

Crozier’s name has been removed from the list of teachers on the school’s website, but an archived version of the site says he taught Grade 7 math and Grade 8 science and social studies.