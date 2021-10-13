2 victims identified in weekend head-on collision in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP have identified the two victims in a head-on collision over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Police say around 12:35 p.m., emergency crews responded to a head-on collision on Simcoe Street at Brock Concession Road 6, a few kilometres south of the hamlet of Manilla.

OPP on Wednesday said a northbound vehicle “passed unsafely” and collided head-on with a southbound vehicle.

Both drivers — lone occupants in each vehicle — were pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Wednesday, they were identified as Mark Wallace, 57, of Durham Region, and Joseph Duchesne, 32, of Oakville.

The road was shut down for several hours as OPP investigated.

OPP on Wednesday reminded motorists to follow speed limits on roadways.

“Aggressive driving is dangerous and a leading causal factor in fatal motor vehicle collisions on OPP-patrolled roads,” OPP stated. “Racing, stunt driving, speeding, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage are all forms of aggressive driving that place drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians at risk.”

Dangerous drivers can be reported to OPP by calling 1-888-310-1122 or 911 in an emergency.