2 dead following 2-vehicle collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

Two people died following a weekend collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to OPP, around 12:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon, emergency services responded to a collision on Simcoe Street at Brock Concession Road 6, four kilometres south of the hamlet of Manilla and 21 kilometres west of Lindsay.

Police say both lone occupants in the vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene. The names of the victims as of Tuesday morning had not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

