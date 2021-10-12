Menu

Traffic

2 dead following 2-vehicle collision in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 9:16 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say two drivers died following a collision south of Manilla on Saturday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people died following a weekend collision in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

According to OPP, around 12:25 p.m. Saturday afternoon, emergency services responded to a collision on Simcoe Street at Brock Concession Road 6, four kilometres south of the hamlet of Manilla and 21 kilometres west of Lindsay.

Read more: Driver charged in April multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay, OPP say

Police say both lone occupants in the vehicles were pronounced deceased at the scene. The names of the victims as of Tuesday morning had not been released.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision who has not yet spoken to investigators is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

