Crime

Driver charged in April multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 4:13 pm
Charges have been laid following a four-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay on April 20, 2021. View image in full screen
Charges have been laid following a four-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay on April 20, 2021. Global News file

A driver has been charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash in April on Highway 35 south of Lindsay.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the four-vehicle crash on April 20 sent three people to hospital — two with serious injuries who were airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto.  Three vehicles were found on the roadway and a fourth was in a ditch.

Read more: 2 airlifted following 4-vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay

On Friday, OPP said a 30-year-old driver involved in the collision has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and failure to properly wear a seatbelt.

The name of the accused was not released.

The individual is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 19, police said.

Click to play video: '2 airlifted following 4 vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay' 2 airlifted following 4 vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay
2 airlifted following 4 vehicle collision on Hwy. 35 south of Lindsay – Apr 20, 2021
