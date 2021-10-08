Driver charged in April multiple-vehicle collision on Highway 35 south of Lindsay: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A driver has been charged in connection with a four-vehicle crash in April on Highway 35 south of Lindsay.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, the four-vehicle crash on April 20 sent three people to hospital — two with serious injuries who were airlifted to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto. Three vehicles were found on the roadway and a fourth was in a ditch.

On Friday, OPP said a 30-year-old driver involved in the collision has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and failure to properly wear a seatbelt.

The name of the accused was not released.

The individual is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 19, police said.

