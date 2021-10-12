1 dead, 4 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Toronto’s High Park

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead and four other people have been taken to hospitals with varying injuries after a crash outside of High Park in Toronto’s west end.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Parkside Drive and Spring Road, just north of The Queensway, at around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the man died at the scene while a woman was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, a man was taken to a trauma centre in serious condition and two other patients were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Officers shut down a large portion of Parkside Drive as investigators gathered evidence.

As of Tuesday evening, the circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear.