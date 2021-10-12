Menu

Canada

Doors to B.C. COVID-19 vaccine clinic glued shut, RCMP investigating

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 12, 2021 3:18 pm
Doors to B.C. COVID-19 vaccine clinic glued shut, RCMP investigating - image

RCMP are investigating after someone put glue in the door locks of a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Vancouver Island.

West Shore RCMP said on Sept. 29 staff at a vaccine clinic 2900-block of Jacklin Road in Langford reported that someone glued the door locks while the building was closed, making entry impossible.

Click to play video: 'Growing outrage over anti-vaccine protests that forced Salmon Arm schools into lockdown' Growing outrage over anti-vaccine protests that forced Salmon Arm schools into lockdown
Growing outrage over anti-vaccine protests that forced Salmon Arm schools into lockdown – Sep 18, 2021

Police released images of the suspect, who is described as a Caucasian man in his 50s, five feet eight inches, with a medium build and mustache. He was wearing a beige Tilley hat, glasses, blue plaid shirt and jeans, and black-and-white shoes. He was also wearing a black poncho.

Read more: Salmon Arm residents react to COVID-19 vaccine protesters entering schools

“While we understand that not everyone shares the same beliefs during this pandemic, this act of mischief is a criminal offence and will be treated as such,” Const. Alex Bérubé of West Shore RCMP said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagBC vaccine clinics tagbc vaccine clinic tagBC vaccine clinic doors glued shut tagBC vaccine clinic mischief tagvaccine clinic doors glued shut tagvaccine clinic glued shut tag

