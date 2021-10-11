Entire Toronto high school ordered to move to remote learning amid COVID-19 investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Public Health (TPH) and Toronto District School Board (TDSB) officials say all students at a west-end high school will switch to remote learning following an investigation into COVID-19 cases.

In a TPH news release issued Monday evening, officials said the decision to suspend in-person classes and activities was made after a “careful and detailed investigation” as well as recent newly reported cases and potential exposure to the virus at unspecified multi-grade events.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many people were diagnosed with COVID-19 in recent days.

“TPH continues to investigate this COVID-19 outbreak, including following up with close contacts, providing guidance, and recommending whole-school testing,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

“COVID-19 activity in the school setting is not unexpected given that the virus continues to circulate in Toronto and how transmissible Delta variant is.

“TPH is also encouraging vaccination for the entire school community. including family members of students if they have not already been fully vaccinated with two doses of (a) COVID-19 vaccine.”

A TDSB tweet said TPH staff needed more time to continue with their probe.

While there are 21 schools in Toronto with active COVID-19 outbreaks (two or more confirmed cases linked to school settings within 14 days and at least one of the cases likely acquired the infection at a school setting), officials said this is the first recent whole-school dismissal.

In addition to the nearly two dozen outbreaks, public health staff reported there are also 30 active investigations in 122 educational settings.

On the advice of @TOPublicHealth, all students at Silverthorn CI are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Tuesday, October 12 to allow TPH additional time to investigate COVID cases at the school. All students will be moving to remote learning during this time. https://t.co/Kva8b07Bks — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) October 11, 2021

Advertisement