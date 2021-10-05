Ontario set to announce COVID-19 rapid testing in schools

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is set to make an announcement today, and a source says it is about COVID-19 and schools.

A government source with knowledge of the announcement but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it, says it will be about rapid testing and schools.

The announcement comes after groups of parents had organized surveillance testing for their schools using the rapid test kits, but the government told agencies to stop distributing them to anyone but businesses.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore has said widespread asymptomatic surveillance testing in schools isn’t recommended because it isn’t an effective tool.

But he signalled at a news conference last week that the province was working on an asymptomatic testing strategy.

Moore is also set to hold a weekly briefing on Thursday to update the province on the response to COVID-19.