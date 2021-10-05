SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Education

Ontario set to announce COVID-19 rapid testing in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2021 6:58 am
WATCH ABOVE: Global News recently reported on a group of parents in east Toronto who took their children's safety into their own hands by starting an asymptomatic COVID-19 testing program. But Ontario says those tests should only go to businesses. Shallima Maharaj reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s chief medical officer of health is set to make an announcement today, and a source says it is about COVID-19 and schools.

A government source with knowledge of the announcement but who was not authorized to speak publicly about it, says it will be about rapid testing and schools.

Read more: Rapid COVID-19 test program is for businesses, Ontario says, after parent groups place orders

The announcement comes after groups of parents had organized surveillance testing for their schools using the rapid test kits, but the government told agencies to stop distributing them to anyone but businesses.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore has said widespread asymptomatic surveillance testing in schools isn’t recommended because it isn’t an effective tool.

Read more: Parent-led rapid COVID-19 testing program in Toronto school sparks interest in other communities

But he signalled at a news conference last week that the province was working on an asymptomatic testing strategy.

Moore is also set to hold a weekly briefing on Thursday to update the province on the response to COVID-19.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
