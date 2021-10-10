‘Alleged gang member’ charged for uttering threats, Vancouver police say

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a dramatic arrest at a downtown condo tower Friday evening was the result of an “alleged gang member” uttering threats.

Officers arrived at 777 Richards Street around 4 p.m., some with rifles drawn, after a report of a person being threatened, according to police.

Officers emerged about three hours later with two men in handcuffs.

1:05 VPD gang unit arrests two men in downtown Vancouver VPD gang unit arrests two men in downtown Vancouver

On Sunday, police said 29-year-old Seyed Moshfeghi Zadeh had been charged with one count of uttering threats.

Story continues below advertisement

A media release described Zadeh as an “alleged gang member,” but provided no further details about the allegations.

Members of VPD’s own gang unit and the provincial Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit’s Unified Gang Enforcement Team were on scene during the arrest.

Zadeh remains in police custody pending an upcoming court appearance.