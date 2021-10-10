6 people, dog displaced after Calgary house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A two-alarm house fire in Calgary on Sunday has left multiple people without a place to stay.

According to the Calgary Fire Department, the blaze broke out at around noon in the 8300 block of Centre Street N.

Crews arrived at a fully engulfed single-family house, with “strong winds forcing flames toward a neighbouring home,” CFD said.

Four people escaped the main home, and two residents and their dog escaped the exposure home next door, according to CFD. There were no injuries.

They are “being assessed and assisted by a fire investigator on scene to determine needs,” CFD said in a news release.

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a blaze in Beddington Heights on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

CFD said the fire appears to have started in the back of the home.

The cause is under investigation.