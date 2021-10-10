Menu

Canada

SIU investigating collision involving Ottawa police cruiser that left 2 people hurt

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2021 1:19 pm
Special Investigations Unit. View image in full screen
Special Investigations Unit. Global News

OTTAWA — Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a collision involving a city police cruiser that left two people seriously injured in Ottawa.

In a news release Sunday, the Special Investigations Unit says the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

All three people were taken to hospital.

Read more: Ontario’s police watchdog investigating 2 fatal incidents in Toronto

The SIU says the officer was treated for minor injuries and released from hospital.

The driver and the passenger of the other vehicle remain in hospital with serious injuries.

The watchdog agency is asking for anyone with information to come forward and has assigned three investigators to the case.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
