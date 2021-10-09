COVID-19: N.B. reports 100 new cases, active cases surpass 900

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday, the province announced in a release.

Since Friday, 52 people have recovered from the disease and hospitalizations have dropped slightly. As of Saturday, there were 56 people in hospital with 23 people in an intensive care unit.

“Of those in hospital, 41 are unvaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 11 are fully vaccinated,” the release said.

The number of active cases in the province is 929.

Of the new cases, 66 people were unvaccinated, five were partially vaccinated and 29 were fully vaccinated. Currently, 81.3 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 90.5 per cent have received their first dose.

Single-household Thanksgiving

New Brunswickers across the province — not just the hot spot areas affected by “circuit-breaker” restrictions — may only celebrate Thanksgiving with their households this year, unless they gather in a place that requires proof of vaccination.

This order went into effect Friday at 6 p.m. and will run until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11.

In some areas of the province, stricter measures are in place to keep COVID-19 cases under control. They also began Friday and are expected to last for 14 days.

Those areas are Zone 1 (Moncton region) as far north as and including Sainte-Anne-de-Kent, Zone 3 (Fredericton region) in the upper Saint John River valley north of and including Florenceville-Bristol, and all of Zone 4 (Edmundston region).

Non-essential travel in and out of these areas is not allowed and residents must also limit their contact to within their household bubble.

While businesses and events can open, patrons will need proof of vaccination for admittance.

Outbreak at Loch Lomond

Loch Lomond Villa has declared an outbreak in its independent living apartments in Saint John. The facility at 165 Loch Lomond Rd. is closed to visitors effective immediately due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the company announced on its Facebook page.

As a precautionary measure, its other two independent living apartment buildings at 219 and 221 Ellerdale St. are closed to visitors as well and tenants are advised to maintain their household bubble.

The long-term care facility says more information will be provided when it is available.

New cases

Thirty-four of the new cases were found in Zone 1, the Moncton region. They involve:

19 people 19 and under;

one person 20-29;

four people 30-39;

five people 40-49;

four people 60-69; and

one person 70-79.

Of those, 19 cases are under investigation and 15 are close contacts of previously confirmed cases.

Four new cases were found in Zone 2, the Saint John region. They involve:

one person 19 and under;

one person 20-29; and

two people 60-69.

Three are contacts of previously confirmed cases and the other is under investigation.

There are 21 new cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton region. They involve:

nine people 19 and under;

three people 30-39;

four people 40-49;

two people 50-59;

one person 60-69;

one person 70-79; and

one person 80-89.

Of those, 19 are under investigation and two are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

In Zone 4, the Edmunston region, 13 new cases were found. They involve:

five people 19 and under;

two people 30-39;

a person 40-49;

a person 50-59;

two people 60-69; and

two people 70-79.

Ten cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There were 11 new cases found in Zone 5, the Campbellton region. They involve:

two people 19 and under;

three people 20-29;

one person 30-39;

two people 40-49;

one person 50-59; and

two people 70-79.

Of those, 10 are under investigation and one is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Six new cases were found in Zone 6, the Bathurst region. They involve:

two people 19 and under;

two people 20-29;

one person 30-39; and

one person 50-59.

Three cases are under investigation and three are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

And 11 new cases were found in Zone 7, the Miramichi region. They involve:

five people 19 and under;

one person 20-29;

two people 30-39;

one person 40-49;

one person 60-69; and

one person 80-89.

Seven cases are under investigation and four are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

–Wth files from Nathalie Sturgeon