Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick set to hold briefing as infections continue to surge

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 5, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Experts discuss what New Brunswick should do to stay afloat amid 4th COVID-19 wave' Experts discuss what New Brunswick should do to stay afloat amid 4th COVID-19 wave
The fourth wave of COVID-19 has hit New Brunswick twice as hard as any of those before it. Travis Fortnum talks to experts on what the province should do to stay afloat.

New Brunswick is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, as case counts in the province continue to surge.

The briefing — which will include Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell — will begin at 2:30 p.m. AT and be live-streamed here.

Read more: Some N.B. parents call for a return to distance learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

The update comes after more than a dozen schools were forced to close Monday due to confirmed cases.

Public Health in New Brunswick reported 75 new cases on Monday and two more deaths, bringing the overall total to 68.

Those numbers followed 93 new cases and two virus-related deaths reported on Sunday.

Health officials said New Brunswick is now dealing with 767 active cases, which is more than triple the number in neighbouring Nova Scotia.

More to come

— With a file from The Canadian Press 

