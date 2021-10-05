COVID-19: New Brunswick set to hold briefing as infections continue to surge

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to hold a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, as case counts in the province continue to surge.

The briefing — which will include Premier Blaine Higgs and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell — will begin at 2:30 p.m. AT and be live-streamed here.

The update comes after more than a dozen schools were forced to close Monday due to confirmed cases.

In the six days since the last official on-camera briefing: 11 people have died due to COVID-19, 492 new cases have been announced and the Red Cross has put out a nationwide call to bring 200 health workers to New Brunswick. We don’t have Tuesday’s numbers yet. — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) October 5, 2021

Public Health in New Brunswick reported 75 new cases on Monday and two more deaths, bringing the overall total to 68.

Those numbers followed 93 new cases and two virus-related deaths reported on Sunday.

Health officials said New Brunswick is now dealing with 767 active cases, which is more than triple the number in neighbouring Nova Scotia.

