Canada

Humane Society of London and Middlesex launches virtual food drive

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 1:53 pm
Dog and cat eating natural food from a bowl. View image in full screen
Dog and cat eating natural food from a bowl. humonia/Getty Images

As people get ready to fill their tummies with turkey dinners, the Humane Society of London and Middlesex is making sure the city’s furry friends also have full bowls over the holidays.

The HSLM is asking the community to help them fill the bowls of over 250 shelter pets this weekend for the Virtual Food Drive.

“We are asking our supporters to give hope this Thanksgiving weekend by giving a meal to a pet at HSLM,” says Steve Ryall, executive director of the HSLM.

Ryall says they often get animals with different health complications that can be solved with the right diet.

“Gastrointestinal, urinary and hypoallergenic are some of the specialty foods that we feed pets in the shelter every day.”

Story continues below advertisement

People wanting to support the campaign can donate food or make a financial contribution to the HSLM website.

The humane society is encouraging monetary donations so they are able to source the right products to meet each pet’s dietary requirements.

Food donations can also be purchased through the HSLM Amazon Wish List or Ren’s Pets Gift Registry, or dropped off in person at the shelter between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

