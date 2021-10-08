Menu

Canada

2 people dead after house fire in Cape Breton, 1 woman seriously injured

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 8, 2021 8:10 am
2 people dead after house fire in Cape Breton, 1 woman seriously injured - image View image in full screen
File/Global News

Two people have died inside a house that caught fire in Glace Bay early Friday morning, according to Cape Breton Regional Police.

In a release, police said they responded to the blaze at 228 Brookside St. at 2:02 a.m.

Another woman from the house was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Read more: Woman, 3 kids jump from upstairs window to escape house fire near Debert, N.S.

“The names of the deceased will not be released until proper identification is made and all family members have been notified,” police said.

In the meantime, members from the Cape Breton Regional Police and the Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

No other details have been provided.

