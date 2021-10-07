Woman, 3 kids jump from upstairs window to escape house fire near Debert, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Two house fires in Nova Scotia this week displaced 10 people, including a family that had to jump from an upstairs window to escape the flames.

The Canadian Red Cross says that fire happened early Tuesday on East Folly Mountain Road near Debert, N.S.

The agency says a woman and her three children were forced to jump from the window, and all had to be checked in hospital. One child was later transferred to the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.

The rest of the family is staying with relatives for now and were helped by Red Cross volunteers Thursday with emergency purchases.

Online fundraising efforts for the family say the children are aged seven, 14 and 17. Community members are raising money, as well as helping to buy clothes and furniture.

As well, a couple and four children were displaced by a fire that gutted their home on Tuesday evening along Hwy 101 in Brighton, a rural community southwest of Digby, N.S.

“They’ve also now been helped by Red Cross volunteers in the Annapolis Valley with emergency lodging, food and clothing purchases and some other basic needs,” the Canadian Red Cross noted in a news release.

